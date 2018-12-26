This year the holidays have been extra dramatic thanks to Mark “Mom” Finley giving the lyrics from holiday classics a fabulous new spin during the Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas! If you missed any of the twelve days (plus TWO bonus stocking stuffer readings!) you can listen to all of them below. Happy Holidays and have a wonderful 2019 from your friends at C895!

12/14 – Band Aid “Do They Know Its Christmas?”

The Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas: Day One "Do They Know Its Christmas" Happy Day One of the Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas! Starting off the twelve days, our favorite Mom, Mark Finley is taking on "Do They Know Its Christmas"! Make sure to tune in every morning at 10am until 12/25 to hear Mark "Mom" Finley take your holiday favorites for a dramtic drag queen spin! 🎄 Posted by C89.5 Public Radio on Friday, December 14, 2018

12/15 – Bob Rivers “Walking Around In Women’s Underwear”

https://www.facebook.com/c895radio/videos/2444797852214832/

12/16 – Erasure “She Won’t Be Home”

https://www.facebook.com/c895radio/videos/2015802508513707/?__xts__[0]=68.ARAh73hCiHzCNC7U_7Mt-Ij94AFNsab-Z53nm0QpPUj22lmH6zseVkEtg2dBQ1KRBSFDw6Zq1p7o52xduAlNp1chYZ6hLws4rk7kM3-sxcOJpC_Qr3URuDAnqPuO-llBmWyssJh1aN1dVril5y0_LqkWAOGkca9CDS4vMddGuCulizjgXuzvjnmx93m9bvRm1TpGr1vw8WcegmoCwwMoAl5J-UbIM70ZuQw-kCzLeGPItt_Ml1UVHiwuncHjBt_-W68QFp4UAkEoNluA2SMBRqA_R4U1RC_xiTY_lTwGO2r5Vt0g16OY6_EG3C__Sv867GUPNQfLL9G4eErKVtj2KdTZjN-xdw&__tn__=-R

12/17 – Eartha Kitt “Santa Baby”

https://www.facebook.com/c895radio/videos/1003961786457038/?__xts__[0]=68.ARDe9k_MaCj0AEwT30cWp8-oYfYvmphAdpxs8I_3-KpXD-OpMYhROBPMiI_KhLqiUFqyJKXlrt8foddCvltfmKRKvIXYm8KWRs45b5_-piD02G42vZWQ3Vy91vXVBT1VdDCOp6h4ikQ7GWvnd0E5OGQ7r4sQGrZIYv6zSJDNPaaVtzbf14vNfelyngopU68igFzzXSuY25Mk1-TekguzJj6C07w4bliXPGj-4McYKZMfB01Tfz9OMY7NPzzZX3kTjyf6OySw735MMI7G6mt4shcE8_T_K4HOHcpfcYHAYRPAuB0AYikW4QKxKEB8PK0mpjN087W_iRfFeaOAvXIRaV5rYq1Few&__tn__=-R

12/18 – The Waitresses “Christmas Wrapping”

The Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas: Day Five "Christmas Wrapping" DAY FIVE, BAH HUMBUG! We are more than half way through the Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas, with Mark "Mom" Finely's rendition of "Christmas Wrapping"! Check out the drama & keep listening every day at 10am through Christmas Day! Posted by C89.5 Public Radio on Friday, December 14, 2018

12/19 – Darlene Love – “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

The Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas: Day Six "Christmas (Baby Come Home)" We are keeping the drama rolling this holiday season with day six of the Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas! Our fav Mom, Mark Finley is taking on the Darlene Love classic "Christmas (Baby Come Home)" and when you ask like that how can we not come home for the holidays?! 😭 Join us every day at 10am until Christmas for more holiday favorites going DRAMATIC! Posted by C89.5 Public Radio on Monday, December 17, 2018

12/20 – Book of Love – “We Three Kings”

The Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas – Day Seven "We Three Kings" Its Day Seven of the Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas and…this might be the most dramatic day yet! Mark "Mom" Finley is going BIG for "We Three Kings", we don't know where these accents keep coming from but they have us ✨LIVING✨! The drama will keep rolling every morning at 10am through Christmas Day! Posted by C89.5 Public Radio on Monday, December 17, 2018

12/21 – Thurl Ravenscroft -“You’re A Mean One Mister Grinch”

The Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas – Day Eight "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" The three words that best describe day eight of the Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas are "as follows, and I quote, "Stink, stank, stunk"!" 😂Mark "Mom" Finely is taking on "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch", check it out and keep on the look out for the final 4 days, plus a few surprises! Every day a new one premieres at 10am until Christmas! 🎄💚❤ Posted by C89.5 Public Radio on Thursday, December 20, 2018

12/22 – Brenda Lee “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree”

The Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas – Day Nine "Rockin Around The Christmas Tree" ARE YOU READY TO ROCK…Around the Christmas Tree with Mark "Mom" Finely? 🎄🎄🎄🎄 Give day 9 of our Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas a listen and get hyped for the final three days, plus a few extras! Every day until 12/25 at 10am! 🎄💃 Posted by C89.5 Public Radio on Thursday, December 20, 2018

12/23 – The Weather Girls “Dear Santa”

The Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas – Day Ten "Dear Santa" We are in the home stretch of the Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas and its time to write a letter to the big guy himself 🎅! "Dear Santa" by The Weather Girls is getting the dramatic treatment from Mark "Mom" Finely on Day TEN! We only have two dramatic days left but tons of bonus stocking stuffers 😏 Keep it here & listen tomorrow and Christmas Day at 10am for the final drama filled days! ❤🎄💚 Posted by C89.5 Public Radio on Thursday, December 20, 2018

12/24 – Wham! “Last Christmas” & “Walking In A Winter Wonderland”

The Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas – Day Eleven "Last Christmas" AND "Walking In A Winter Wonderland" We've nearly made it through all Twelve Dramatic Days and to celebrate on this Christmas Eve we are giving you TWO readings on day 11! 😱 You get Wham!'s "Last Christmas" and "Walking In A Winter Wonderland"! ❄ Give them a listen and tune in tomorrow, Christmas morning, at 10am as we wrap up the Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas with more dramatic surprises! 🎄😏 Posted by C89.5 Public Radio on Thursday, December 20, 2018

12/25 – Mariah Carey – “All I Want for Christmas Is You” & “Sleigh Ride”