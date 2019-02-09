Seattle's home for dance
Celebrate National Pizza Day With GM June’s Go To Recipe!

Harmony Soleil
February 9, 2019
In honor of this extra tasty national day, we asked our very own GM June for her favorite pizza recipe! Celebrate with June’s Greek Pizza, and if you follow her tasty recipe snap a pic and tag us on social media with your results @C895Radio!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pre-made pizza dough
  • Shredded mozarella cheese
  • fresh spinach leaves
  • chopped onion
  • ground lamb or gyro meat
  • chopped tomatoes
  • oregano
  • chopped olives
  • feta cheese

Build your pizza in the order above, bake at 350 on oven rack until bubbly. Let cool and enjoy!

Customize as you see fit! GM June is anti-olive so she puts them on half!

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

Menu