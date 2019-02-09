Celebrate National Pizza Day With GM June’s Go To Recipe!

In honor of this extra tasty national day, we asked our very own GM June for her favorite pizza recipe! Celebrate with June’s Greek Pizza, and if you follow her tasty recipe snap a pic and tag us on social media with your results @C895Radio!
Ingredients:
- 1 pre-made pizza dough
- Shredded mozarella cheese
- fresh spinach leaves
- chopped onion
- ground lamb or gyro meat
- chopped tomatoes
- oregano
- chopped olives
- feta cheese
Build your pizza in the order above, bake at 350 on oven rack until bubbly. Let cool and enjoy!
Customize as you see fit! GM June is anti-olive so she puts them on half!
