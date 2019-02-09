Celebrate National Pizza Day With GM June’s Go To Recipe!

In honor of this extra tasty national day, we asked our very own GM June for her favorite pizza recipe! Celebrate with June’s Greek Pizza, and if you follow her tasty recipe snap a pic and tag us on social media with your results @C895Radio!

Ingredients:

1 pre-made pizza dough

Shredded mozarella cheese

fresh spinach leaves

chopped onion

ground lamb or gyro meat

chopped tomatoes

oregano

chopped olives

feta cheese

Build your pizza in the order above, bake at 350 on oven rack until bubbly. Let cool and enjoy!

Customize as you see fit! GM June is anti-olive so she puts them on half!