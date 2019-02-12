Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
FeaturedUncategorized

Winter Weather, Yikes!

Harmony Soleil
February 12, 2019
1 min read

We are BACK!

Over the last twelve hours our signal was unfortunately knocked off the air as we lost power to our studio in North Seattle. But as of this afternoon, our air signal and web stream are both back up and ready to go! We want to take a moment to thank everyone for sticking with us during that eerie silence! We also want to say a huge thank you to our engineering & on air staff, general manager and all of the power and emergency crews who are out there working through out this wintery blast to keep us all safe! THANK YOU!

Things are still thawing and getting back to normal so, if we get lose power and knocked off air again our On Demand Archive is a great place to go to fill your craving for Seattle’s Home for Dance even when we are not on air!

Thanks for your support and understanding! Stay safe and warm out there!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

FeaturedParties

Its Not Too Late for a VDay Surprise!

You can still treat bae (or yourself!) to an extra special Valentine’s Day! $10 tickets are still available for our Save the Wave Valentine’s Day Skating Party at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate. Tren Von will be in the mix for TWO HOURS...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu