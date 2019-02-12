Winter Weather, Yikes!

We are BACK!

Over the last twelve hours our signal was unfortunately knocked off the air as we lost power to our studio in North Seattle. But as of this afternoon, our air signal and web stream are both back up and ready to go! We want to take a moment to thank everyone for sticking with us during that eerie silence! We also want to say a huge thank you to our engineering & on air staff, general manager and all of the power and emergency crews who are out there working through out this wintery blast to keep us all safe! THANK YOU!

Things are still thawing and getting back to normal so, if we get lose power and knocked off air again our On Demand Archive is a great place to go to fill your craving for Seattle’s Home for Dance even when we are not on air!

Thanks for your support and understanding! Stay safe and warm out there!