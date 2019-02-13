Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
FeaturedParties

Its Not Too Late for a VDay Surprise!

Harmony Soleil
February 13, 2019
1 min read

You can still treat bae (or yourself!) to an extra special Valentine’s Day! $10 tickets are still available for our Save the Wave Valentine’s Day Skating Party at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate. Tren Von will be in the mix for TWO HOURS starting at 7pm, bringing you the best in New Wave! And then at 9pm we are keeping the party going with the best music, so you can skate your heart out this Valentines Day! $10 not only gets you in the door but includes skates and entry for the entire night. This event is all ages, so bring the kids!

Grab your tickets and we’ll see you there, grab your tickets on Eventbrite!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

FeaturedUncategorized

Winter Weather, Yikes!

We are BACK! Over the last twelve hours our signal was unfortunately knocked off the air as we lost power to our studio in North Seattle. But as of this afternoon, our air signal and web stream are both back up and ready to go! We want to take a...

Featured

C895 Save The Wave Valentine’s Day Skating Party

Join C895 for our Valentine’s Day roller skating party! The fun starts at 7 with DJ Trent Von in the mix with all of your Save The Wave favorites. Then at 9, C895 takes it up another notch with more amazing dance music to keep you skating...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu