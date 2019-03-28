Save The Wave Playlist (3.28.19)

7am
Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This (The Shep Pettibone Remix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Part 2 (Select Remix)
Spandau Ballet vs. Nora En Pure – True 2015 (True vs Saltwater Rework)
The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix)
Secession – Magician
The Clash – Train In Vain
Peter Schilling – Major Tom
Duran Duran – Careless Memory (12” Mix)
The B-52’s – Private Idaho
Billy Idol – Rebel Yell
English Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom (Edge Remix)
Violent Femmes – Add It Up
Tones On Tails – Go! (12” Edit)
Cyndi Lauper – The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough
8am
Dead or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Yazoo – Didn’t It Bring Your Love Down?
Gene Love Jezebel – Desire
Ken Laszlo – Love Spy
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Boney M – Young, Free, And Single
Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night
The B-52’s – Summer of Love
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
X Visitors – The Planet Doesn’t Mind
Blancmange – I Can See It
OMD – Tesla Girls
Erasure – Sometimes
The 5.6.7.8’s – Woo Hoo
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment