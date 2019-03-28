Save The Wave Playlist (3.28.19)

7am

Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This (The Shep Pettibone Remix)

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)

Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Part 2 (Select Remix)

Spandau Ballet vs. Nora En Pure – True 2015 (True vs Saltwater Rework)

The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix)

Secession – Magician

The Clash – Train In Vain

Peter Schilling – Major Tom

Duran Duran – Careless Memory (12” Mix)

The B-52’s – Private Idaho

Billy Idol – Rebel Yell

English Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom (Edge Remix)

Violent Femmes – Add It Up

Tones On Tails – Go! (12” Edit)

Cyndi Lauper – The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough

8am

Dead or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

Yazoo – Didn’t It Bring Your Love Down?

Gene Love Jezebel – Desire

Ken Laszlo – Love Spy

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper

Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way

Boney M – Young, Free, And Single

Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night

The B-52’s – Summer of Love

Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave

X Visitors – The Planet Doesn’t Mind

Blancmange – I Can See It

OMD – Tesla Girls

Erasure – Sometimes

The 5.6.7.8’s – Woo Hoo

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon