C895 Celebrates Womxn – Kristine W

Check it out as the incredible Kristine W talks about who inspired her to get into music and gives the BEST advice for anyone interested in breaking into the world of dance music! Give it a listen below and get inspired by one of the most iconic names and voices in music!

Named by Billboard Magazine as the #8 Greatest Dance Artist of All Time and the #3 greatest fr om the Last Decade (traili ng only Madonna a nd Beyoncé), Kristine W has pr oven herself a lasting talent. Thr ough near ly twenty-ﬁve years i n music, she has consistency deliver ed songs

that touch hearts and soul s and compel bodies to ﬁnd the mighty gr oove out on the dance ﬂoor . In 2018, her lates t single, “Stars,” the s econd single fr om her soon-to-be-r eleased album, became Kristine’ s 17th #1 single, tying her with Mariah Car ey for the sixth-most Billboar d #1 dance hits a nd was included on Billb oar d’ s “Best 100 Dance Songs of 2018″!

In addition, Kristine is making waves in the cabaret circuit, starring alongside her longtime friend, the Emmy-Award winning TV personality, style expert, fashion designer and New YorkTimes best-selling author, Carson Kressley. Together, the dynamic duo are touring the USA, presenting lovely evenings of comedy and jazz music classics in a live stage show they’re calling Straight Up with a Twist.

Kristine W has made a career by focusing on the art and profession of being a singer, songwriter and musician. She enjoys a grassroots mutual affection with fans who revere her voice, appreciate how the aspects of life and emotions she sings about echo their own feelings and experiences.

So how did a ranch-raised small-town girl from rural Washington State end up as “the most soulful vocalist in dance music, period,” according to All Music Guide?

Kristine credits Donna Summer for instilling the love of dance into her. “She had that big gorgeous voice,” says Kristine of the late disco music pioneer and superstar. “Her voice sounded almost like gospel to me. It was dance with the big background vocals and the layered harmonies and she also has a jazzy overtone to her voice. She was everything I

would aspire to: Wow, that’s what I want to do. How do I do this?”