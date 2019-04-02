Improve Our Community by Taking the TEEC Community Survey!

The Trans Economic Empowerment Coalition was created with the goal of addressing systemic economic inequities faced by the trans and gender diverse community who live, work, or go to school within King County. The coalition is comprised of local Trans-led and LGBTQ organizations committed to the mission of dismantling barriers and gaps in services and coming up with new Trans-led policy solutions to improve the lives of our community.

We are launching the TEEC Community Survey that will run through the middle of April. The survey results will help us better define the most important issues in our community that live, work, or go to school in Greater King County.

We’re conducting this survey to identify the needs of the community, and to identify the gaps in resources so we may better serve and provide trans-inclusive services.

To participate in this survey we ask that you identify as transgender or gender diverse, are over the age of 15; and live, work, and/or study in King County, Washington.

For the purpose of this survey, we define “transgender” to mean the following, but not limited to transgender, gender diverse, transexual, MTF, FTM, genderqueer, non-binary, transmasculine, transfeminine, etc.

Take the TEEC Community Survey HERE!