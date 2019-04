We are wishing you a happy, bright & of course colorful National Find A Rainbow Day! Although no one knows when or why this holiday started, it is a perfect excuse to be on the look out for a rainbow, treat yourself to something bright and sugary or…make a donation and grab a pair of our limited edition rainbow pride socks as a Thank You gift!

However you choose to celebrate keep it on Seattle’s Home for Dance (and unofficially) rainbows!