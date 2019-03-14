Happy π Day from Seattle’s Home for Dance!

We hope you are having a delicious 3.14! We haven’t been able to think of a pie themed song but we are on the look out! If you have a particularly yummy track you think would be perfect on this Thursday, comment below!

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and to eat Pie. Learn more about Pi Day at here!