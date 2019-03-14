Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Uncategorized

Happy π Day from Seattle’s Home for Dance!

Harmony Soleil
March 14, 2019
1 min read

We hope you are having a delicious 3.14! We haven’t been able to think of a pie themed song but we are on the look out! If you have a particularly yummy track you think would be perfect on this Thursday, comment below!

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and to eat Pie. Learn more about Pi Day at here!

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Uncategorized

C895 Celebrates Womxn In Dance Music – QRTR

As we continue to celebrate womxn in dance music today we are spotlighting QRTR! A Brooklyn based DJ, producer and artist. She talks about improvements dance music can make to be inclusive, plus the positive steps the industry and the genre are...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu