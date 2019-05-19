Beyond Acoustic Coupling: Cafe Chill playlist

This week’s edition of Cafe Chill is designed to work with 8-bit ASCII terminals at a faster rate than the acoustic coupling you’re accustomed to. This episode will be less sensitive to external noise, because we feel we’ve become a 1983 film prop that accentuates the act of using radio waves for interconnection.

Music from Thrupence, Yu-Utsu, Tekvision and more this week. On your local public radio émetteur at 89.5 mHz.

We begin playlist transmission when you receive the “[start]” string and end with the “[end]” string. It may seem instant if you’re using a modem with a 9600 baud rate or higher. Standby…

6AM Hour

[start]

Monster Rally – Full Sail

Indian Wells – It’s Where the World Ends

Golden Vessel – Less~more (feat. Okbadlands)

Anna of the North – Moving On

Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)

JOY. – Stone

Adamlondon – Maple

Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)

Shadley Peterson – Seaside

Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!

SEAWAVES – Valentine (Mark Arkinson Remix)

Shallou – Fictions

Iamforest – Atoms

Flybear – Hollowed

Colla & Spar – Smotri

7AM Hour

This hour’s playlist is unavailable. Perhaps someone picked up the modem on the extension in another room of your house? It may have been your mom.

8AM Hour

Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s

Achun – Make It Movin’

Eyukaliptus – Landing

ll nøthing ll – 出血

DFLN – Guiding Light

slom – Nightshifts

Thrupence – Don’t You Mind

Oatmello – Wun For the Trees

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Yu-Utsu – Slow

Dreams West – V Er Sa il l Es

Florida Skyline – Blueberry

Tekvision – Lament

C418 – Tingle

Edamame – Sanguine

Mvnners – Soft Drive

9AM Hour

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Sundrenched – Tomorrow

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)

Catching Flies – Silver Linings

URBVN – L.A.X (feat. DJ Tes)

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

Tycho – Pink & Blue (feat. Saint Sinner)

X3SR – Infinite

Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby

Greybox – Awakening

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Achun – I Fear, I See.

Dylan Stark – Shelter

[end]