Beyond Acoustic Coupling: Cafe Chill playlist

This week’s edition of Cafe Chill is designed to work with 8-bit ASCII terminals at a faster rate than the acoustic coupling you’re accustomed to. This episode will be less sensitive to external noise, because we feel we’ve become a 1983 film prop that accentuates the act of using radio waves for interconnection.
Music from Thrupence, Yu-Utsu, Tekvision and more this week. On your local public radio émetteur at 89.5 mHz.
We begin playlist transmission when you receive the “[start]” string and end with the “[end]” string. It may seem instant if you’re using a modem with a 9600 baud rate or higher. Standby…[start]
6AM Hour
Monster Rally – Full Sail
Indian Wells – It’s Where the World Ends
Golden Vessel – Less~more (feat. Okbadlands)
Anna of the North – Moving On
Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)
JOY. – Stone
Adamlondon – Maple
Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)
Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!
SEAWAVES – Valentine (Mark Arkinson Remix)
Shallou – Fictions
Iamforest – Atoms
Flybear – Hollowed
Colla & Spar – Smotri
7AM Hour
This hour’s playlist is unavailable. Perhaps someone picked up the modem on the extension in another room of your house? It may have been your mom.
8AM Hour
Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Achun – Make It Movin’
Eyukaliptus – Landing
ll nøthing ll – 出血
DFLN – Guiding Light
slom – Nightshifts
Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Yu-Utsu – Slow
Dreams West – V Er Sa il l Es
Florida Skyline – Blueberry
Tekvision – Lament
C418 – Tingle
Edamame – Sanguine
Mvnners – Soft Drive
9AM Hour
Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Sundrenched – Tomorrow
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)
Catching Flies – Silver Linings
URBVN – L.A.X (feat. DJ Tes)
Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
Tycho – Pink & Blue (feat. Saint Sinner)
X3SR – Infinite
Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
Greybox – Awakening
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Achun – I Fear, I See.
Dylan Stark – Shelter
