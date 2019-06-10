LX Class of 2019: Meet The High Children, Part 1!

As we launch the 2019 class of C895 Live Exclusives we want to introduce you to all of the incredible featured artists! We are excited to welcome back the dynamic group that is The High Children, and we posed questions to Jamal, Jayson , Nasty Nes, Robbie Rob and Takeshia Seward before their performance to better get to know the Seattle natives!

Describe The High Children!

The High Children originated as a Seattle-based hip hop band formed in the early 2000s. The group became popular for their melodic singing/rap style catchy hooks and their LIVE on-stage rap performances playing on MPC’s, SP1200’s, and turntables. The High Children’s brand has evolved to embody media elements comprised of their music, fashion, and entertainment. Video has emerged as the predominant language of their art-form. The High Children’s positive energy has always been the foundation behind their message.

What is one thing the listeners of C895 should know about your group?

The High Children represents having fun, staying young, inspired and taking your goals to the highest levels.

What is your favorite thing about performing in Seattle?

Getting rained on

Who are you biggest musical influences?

The Beatles, The Black Eyed Peas and Run DMC

