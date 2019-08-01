Save The Wave Playlist (8.1.2019)

7am

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Mix Remix)

Alison Moyet – Invisible (Transparent Mix)

Howard Jones – Life In A Day

Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love

Sinéad O’Connor – I Want Your (Hands on Me) [Razormaid Mix] Book Of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)

Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12” Mix)

Bjork – Human Behavior (Edge Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Domino Dancing

Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied (Hot Tracks)

Prince – Housequake (Razor maid Mix)

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)

Frazier Chorus – Typical

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

8am

Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)

Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind

Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious

Yazoo – Situations (Hot Tracks Mix)

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty Four)

Trans-X – Living On Video

Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

INXS – I Send A Message

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag

Q-Feel ‎– Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be Bop)

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

9am – BONUS HOUR

The Associates – Heart Of Glass

Boxcar – Freemason

Erasure – Sweet Sweet Baby

Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

Xymox – Blind Hearts

New Order – Subculture

Sharp & Numan – Change Your Mind

Alison Moyet – Love Resurrection

The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)

Yellow – I Love You

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On

Heaven 17 – Temptation (‘95 Remix)

Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me this Way

Nu Shooz – Point Of No Return

Erasure – Sometimes

