PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (8.1.2019)

Drew Bailey
August 1, 2019
2 min read

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday August 1st, 2019.

7am

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Mix Remix)
Alison Moyet – Invisible (Transparent Mix)
Howard Jones – Life In A Day
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
Sinéad O’Connor – I Want Your (Hands on Me) [Razormaid Mix] Book Of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12” Mix)
Bjork – Human Behavior (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Domino Dancing
Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied (Hot Tracks)
Prince – Housequake (Razor maid Mix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Frazier Chorus – Typical
The Cure – Just Like Heaven

8am

Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)
Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious
Yazoo – Situations (Hot Tracks Mix)
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty Four)
Trans-X – Living On Video
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
INXS – I Send A Message
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag
Q-Feel ‎– Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be Bop)
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats

9am – BONUS HOUR

The Associates – Heart Of Glass
Boxcar – Freemason
Erasure – Sweet Sweet Baby
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Xymox – Blind Hearts
New Order – Subculture
Sharp & Numan – Change Your Mind
Alison Moyet – Love Resurrection
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)
Yellow – I Love You
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On
Heaven 17 – Temptation (‘95 Remix)
Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me this Way
Nu Shooz – Point Of No Return
Erasure – Sometimes

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Cafe Chill Playlist & ICYMI

Episode 2019-29 Click here to listen The latest episode features music from Imagined Herbal Flows, Paternoster Poetry and Cloudchord x Soul Food Horns. And more, of course. Enjoy your warm morning tea, with Cafe Chill! Questions about our playlist...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu