Save The Wave Playlist (8.1.2019)

7am
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Mix Remix)
Alison Moyet – Invisible (Transparent Mix)
Howard Jones – Life In A Day
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
Sinéad O’Connor – I Want Your (Hands on Me) [Razormaid Mix] Book Of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12” Mix)
Bjork – Human Behavior (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Domino Dancing
Fine Young Cannibals – I’m Not Satisfied (Hot Tracks)
Prince – Housequake (Razor maid Mix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Frazier Chorus – Typical
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
8am
Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)
Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious
Yazoo – Situations (Hot Tracks Mix)
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty Four)
Trans-X – Living On Video
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
INXS – I Send A Message
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be Bop)
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
9am – BONUS HOUR
The Associates – Heart Of Glass
Boxcar – Freemason
Erasure – Sweet Sweet Baby
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Xymox – Blind Hearts
New Order – Subculture
Sharp & Numan – Change Your Mind
Alison Moyet – Love Resurrection
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)
Yellow – I Love You
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On
Heaven 17 – Temptation (‘95 Remix)
Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me this Way
Nu Shooz – Point Of No Return
Erasure – Sometimes
