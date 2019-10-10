Save The Wave Playlist (10.10.19)

7am

Vicious Pink – CCCan’t You See (Hot Tracks)

Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)

New Order – True faith

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)

Talking Heads – Girlfriend is Better

Berlin – Sex (I’m A … )

Bronski Beat – Why?

Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)

Book of Love – Book of Love

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go

A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song

8pm

Desireless – Voyage, Voyage (Remix)

Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12” Remix)

Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)

Divine – Native Love (Remix)

Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)

Talk Talk – Talk Talk

Culture Club – Church of the Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Flying Lizards – Money

Stacey Q – Two of Hearts (Select Mix Remix)

The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

The Human League – Mirror Man

Stephen Duffy – She Loves Me

Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89

English Beat – Save It For Later

