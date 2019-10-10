Save The Wave Playlist (10.10.19)

7am
Vicious Pink – CCCan’t You See (Hot Tracks)
Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)
New Order – True faith
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)
Talking Heads – Girlfriend is Better
Berlin – Sex (I’m A … )
Bronski Beat – Why?
Q Feel – Dancing In Heaven
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)
Book of Love – Book of Love
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song
8pm
Desireless – Voyage, Voyage (Remix)
Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12” Remix)
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
Talk Talk – Talk Talk
Culture Club – Church of the Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Flying Lizards – Money
Stacey Q – Two of Hearts (Select Mix Remix)
The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
The Human League – Mirror Man
Stephen Duffy – She Loves Me
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89
English Beat – Save It For Later
