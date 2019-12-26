Save The Wave 25 Year Anniversary Playlist (12.26.19)

6am
The Clash – Know Your Rights (Remastered)
Pixies – La La Love You
Adam & The Ants – Antmusic
David Bowie – Starman
Tears for Fears – Head over Heels-Broken (Preacher Mix)
Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle
Suzanne Vega – Left Of Center
The Primitives – Crash
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy
Hüsker Dü – Don’t Want to Know If You Are Lonely
The Police – Synchronicity 1
Dramarama – Anything, Anything (I’ll Give You)
The Smiths – Shoplifters of The World
Duran Duran – The Reflex [7′ Version] .
Paul Young – Come Back And Stay
7am
Echo & the Bunnymen – Silver
Gary Numan (Tubeway Army) – Are Friends Electric? (12″ Mix)
OMD – LaFemme Accident
The Psychedelic Furs – President Gas
The Pretenders – Kid (2009 Remaster)
Red Rockers – China
Spoons – Romantic Traffic
Sheena & the Rokkets – Happy House
Obywatel G.C – Nie Pytaj O Polskę
A Flock Of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song
Icicle Works – Understanding Jane
Plimsouls – A Million Miles Away
The Church – The Unguarded Moment
8am
Toy Dolls – Nellie The Elephant
Tones on Tails – Go! (12″ Version)
Cyndi Lauper – Maybe He’ll Know
Shriekback – My Spine Is The Bassline
Talking Heads – Girlfriend is Better
Various Artists – Strange Mix Medley (‘007 Mix’ By James ‘007’ Lee)
The Klf – 3am Eternal
Big Audio Dynamite – C’Mon every beatbox
Surf Punks – Surf Instructor
Julie Brown – ‘Cause I’m a Blonde
Blotto – I Wanna Be a Lifeguard
Blondie – Dreaming
The Specials – Doesn’t Make It Alright
9am
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
Midge Ure – If I was
INXS – Don’t Change
Heaven 17 – Let Me Go
Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene
Joy Division – Atmosphere
Level 42 – Something About You (Single Version)
The Cure – The Love Cats
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
The Beat – Ranking Full Stop
Mental As Anything – If You Leave Me Can I Come Too?
PiL – Seattle
Tenpole Tudor – Wünderbar
Soft Cell – What?
Housemartins – Happy Hour
Frazier Chorus – Typical
