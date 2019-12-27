Drew & Harmony’s Best Songs of the Decade!

As we wrap up this huge decade for dance music, Drew Bailey and Harmony Soleil took the time to pick out their favorite tracks of the last ten years! Check out the full list (including a few categories that didn’t make it on the air) and comment below with your thoughts! Did they forget your favorite track? Love what they picked? Sound off in the comments!

Best Dillon (Bae) Francis Song:

Drew Bailey’s Pick – “IDGAFOS”

Harmony Soleil’s Pick – “Anywhere”

Best House Song:

DB – Duke Dumont “I Got U”

HS – Secondcity “I Wanna Feel”

Best Song From A “Faceless” Artist:

DB – Marshmello “Alone”

HS – Marshmello feat. Anne-Marie “Friends”

Best Song from a Swedish Artist:

DB – Robyn “Dancing On My Own”

HS – Avicii “Silhouettes”

Best Banger:

DB – Flux Pavilion “I Can’t Stop”

HS – Benny Benassi “Cinema” (Skrillex Remix)

Best Dance Song:

DB – ZHU “Faded”

HS – Tiesto “Redlights”

Best Song from a French Artist:

DB – DJ Snake “Turn Down For What”

HS – Madeon “The City”

Best Remix:

DB – Rihanna “Love On The Brain” (Don Diablo Remix)

HS – John Mayer “New Light” (Zookeper Remix)

Best Song from an American Artist:

DB – Porter Robinson “Language”

HS – Kaskade “Atmosphere”

Best Song from a Dutch Artist:

DB – Martin Garrix “Animals”

HS – Oliver Heldens feat. Becky Hill “Gecko (Overdrive)”

Best Song from a Canadian Artist:

DB – A-Trak “DJs Gotta Dance More”

HS – Chromeo “Jealous (I Ain’t With It)”

Best Trap Song:

DB – Wick-It The Instigator “The Golden Rap Gangster”

HS – Yellow Claw & DJ Mustard feat. Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign “In My Room”

Best Collaboration:

DB – Jack U feat. Malaa “Mind:

HS – Jack U feat. Justin Bieber “Where R U Now”

Best Avicii:

DB & HS : “Levels”

Best Song of the Decade:

DB – Skrillex “Bangarang”

HS – Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash feat. John Martin “Reload”