Cafe Chill: Playlist & ICYMI

The latest episode of Cafe Chill is up, and includes tracks from Senoy, M-Cubed, ITO, 2814 and more.

Sunday mornings from 6am to 10am on 89.5 MHz.

6AM Playlist

Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met

P4Nther – 95

Ukiyo – Look Up

Soosh – Always (Shigeto Remix)

Lanks – Hold Me Closer

Kyli – Sushi

OMI5 – Night Life

Jameson Hodge – Crazy

Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)

Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)

Ark Patrol – Fiend

Birocratic – Extra Fresh

Flamingosis – Airplane Mode

IG88 – Wayside (feat. Jpm)

Koresma, Feverkin & Sendai Mike – Bluff

Home – Come Back Down

7AM Playlist

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Grand Odyssey

Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Swim Good x Merival – Since U Asked

Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)

Aso – Special

Jinsang – Night Breeze

Memorex Memories – In Motion

Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

Telequanta – Programmable Matter

Cvd – Feeling Lotus

Mura Masa – Miss You

Livision – Roman Empire

Gramofaune – Trails

EeMu – Body

Thrupence – In Silence

8AM Playlist

A L E X – Cube

Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame

Senoy – — [World] M-Cubed – Out of Hiding

ITO – The Cliff

Rude. – Eternal Youth

Tycho – From Home

Shlohmo – Wen Uuu

Bakradze – An Evening With John

2814 – Impact

Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines

Leaf Beach – Visions

9AM Playlist

Sleepdealer – Water

Panic Girl – Cake on Jupiter

Hotel Pools – Reflections

Foewi – Interference

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Home – Tides

PVLMS – Phases

Kiasmos – Looped

Edapollo – Golden Limbs

Max Cooper – Perpetual Motion

Gold Falls – KMNK

Barker – Utility

Stev – Climbing a Mountain With Your Best Friend

Max Cooper – Aleph 2