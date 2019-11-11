Cafe Chill: Playlist & ICYMI

The latest episode of Cafe Chill is up, and includes tracks from Senoy, M-Cubed, ITO, 2814 and more.
We’re Seattle’s original morning chill and downtempo program. Sunday mornings from 6am to 10am on 89.5 MHz.
6AM Playlist
Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met
P4Nther – 95
Ukiyo – Look Up
Soosh – Always (Shigeto Remix)
Lanks – Hold Me Closer
Kyli – Sushi
OMI5 – Night Life
Jameson Hodge – Crazy
Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)
Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)
Ark Patrol – Fiend
Birocratic – Extra Fresh
Flamingosis – Airplane Mode
IG88 – Wayside (feat. Jpm)
Koresma, Feverkin & Sendai Mike – Bluff
Home – Come Back Down
7AM Playlist
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Grand Odyssey
Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Swim Good x Merival – Since U Asked
Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
Aso – Special
Jinsang – Night Breeze
Memorex Memories – In Motion
Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
Telequanta – Programmable Matter
Cvd – Feeling Lotus
Mura Masa – Miss You
Livision – Roman Empire
Gramofaune – Trails
EeMu – Body
Thrupence – In Silence
8AM Playlist
A L E X – Cube
Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
Senoy – — [World] M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
ITO – The Cliff
Rude. – Eternal Youth
Tycho – From Home
Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
Bakradze – An Evening With John
2814 – Impact
Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines
Leaf Beach – Visions
9AM Playlist
Sleepdealer – Water
Panic Girl – Cake on Jupiter
Hotel Pools – Reflections
Foewi – Interference
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Home – Tides
PVLMS – Phases
Kiasmos – Looped
Edapollo – Golden Limbs
Max Cooper – Perpetual Motion
Gold Falls – KMNK
Barker – Utility
Stev – Climbing a Mountain With Your Best Friend
Max Cooper – Aleph 2
