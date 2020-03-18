Taking Care of Each Other

In these uncertain times, one thing you can count on is C89.5. Whether you need a break from the news or just some positive energy, we’re here for you with dance music that keeps you going.

One of the things that’s so encouraging right now is the way everyone is stepping up to help. Here at Nathan Hale High School, where C89.5 is located, our students are home but the school district is providing food to ALL Seattle schools students that needs it. This message from our administration really inspired us:

Most of us have never experienced this level of life disruption. We will get through it but only if we support each other . Small moments of grace and support will go a long way as we navigate our collective response to COVID-19.

Schools are helping

Seattle Public Schools is distributing lunches from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every weekday at 26 school sites throughout the city (including here at Nathan Hale in Lake City.) Lunch distribution sites can be found on the district family resource post. These 26 sites will become central locations for family and student resource distribution.

Other schools throughout King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties are finding ways to support students and their families. The Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Schools (OSPI) has links to schools where you can learn how your neighborhood school is responding.

Getting accurate information

It’s a good idea to be a little skeptical about what you might read on the internet and social media. There’s some scams and, sadly, deliberate disinformation out there.

The Department of Health has also established a call center to address questions from the public about COVID-19. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, please call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

Public Health – Seattle & King County website also has a lot of useful information and their blog is updated frequently.

Information in other languages

To help neighbors who do not speak English, King County has created fact sheets in several languages. Find them on the sidebar at www.kingcounty.gov/covid

Take care of yourself and others

In times of stress, it’s important to remember to take care of yourself.

Protect yourself and be supportive to others.

Get help if you are feeling overwhelmed: talk to a health worker, social worker, similar professional, or another trusted person in your community. Visit CrisisConnections

Get plenty of rest, eat healthy foods, stay connect with loved ones, and use heathy strategies to manage your stress.

Take a break from the news and do something positive, like walking (or dancing) while listening to C89.5!

C89.5 will be here for you with music that lightens your step and keeps you connected to the community of dance music lovers.