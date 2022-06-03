CommunityFeaturedPride

Join C895 at Seattle Pride in the Park!

Harmony Soleil
June 3, 2022
1 min read
Seattle Pride In The Park Logo Saturday June 4, 2022 – 12-7 PM

Join us as we kick off Seattle’s month-long Pride celebration with a full day of fun and food—all in the name of inclusion.

Get your groove on, browse craft and info booths, hang in the beer garden, sample the food trucks and connect with others in our remarkable Seattle LGBTQIA+ community. Make sure to swing by the C89.5 tent and participate in The Official Seattle Pride Playlist flyaway contest for a chance to win roundtrip airfare for two on Alaska Airlines! (See details above) Admission to Pride in the Park (formerly “Volunteer Park Pride Festival”) is free, and all ages are welcome!

Saturday June 4th, 12-7pm at Volunteer Park near the Conservatory.

Full event details HERE. 

Find more info about C895’s Pride celebrations at C895.org/Pride!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

