FeaturedStudents

Sign our yearbook! C89.5 Class of 2022

Harmony Soleil
June 4, 2022
1 min read
Photo of 10 high school students standing in front of a white wall with a large C89.5 logo.

Congratulations to the Class of 2022 at C89.5!!

Share your wise words, best wishes, and/or your memories of them on the radio in the comments below!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Seattle Pride In The Park Logo Saturday June 4, 2022 – 12-7 PM
CommunityFeaturedPride

Join C895 at Seattle Pride in the Park!

Join us as we kick off Seattle’s month-long Pride celebration with a full day of fun and food—all in the name of inclusion. Get your groove on, browse craft and info booths, hang in the beer garden, sample the food trucks and connect with others in...

Pet Membership
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu