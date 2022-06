Join us this Monday for C89.5’s 4​th of July BBQ Mix – Powered by Team Drive@5! Kicking off at noon on Independence Day, spend the day in the mix with our resident Drive at 5 DJs Jerry Wang, Kryspin, Gabriel Zus & Harmony Soleil, plus DJ Creativity, Avery Usita and DJ Martini! Listen on air & online right here from noon-7pm!

Here is the line up!

12 PM – Harmony Soleil

1 PM- Richard J. Dalton

2 PM- DJ Creativity

3 PM- DJ Martini

4 PM- Kryspin

5 PM- Avery Usita