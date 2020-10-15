Save Our Stages Benefit to support live music

C89.5 Legitimate NewsCommunityFeaturedMusic

October 15, 2020
C89.5 is part of the ecosystem that supports artists who make the music you love and we partner with local venues to support a vibrant local dance music scene.

Live music venues play a huge role in the music industry, generally providing artists their primary source of income. But here in Washington State, no live performances have occurred in over 210 days, hurting artists and pushing independent venues to the brink of financial collapse and permanent closure. The National Independent Venue Association has launched a major fundraising effort to save live music venues.

Save Our Stages kicks off Friday, Oct. 16th, with performances by:

Save Our Stage LineupAll donations go to efforts by the National Independent Music Association to support independent music venues and to advocate for federal funding, as well.

Separately, here in Washington, KeepMusicLiveWA is working to support local venues, providing grants to small-medium venues (less than 1000.)

C89.5  supports everyone who joins the effort to keep the dance music scene thriving in the PNW.

