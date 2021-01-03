Nocturnal Transmission wrapped up their final show of the year a big list featuring the biggest trance songs of 2020! If you want to listen to the full show or just check out the full list…we got you!

Check out the full list below and if you want to listen to Nocturnal Transmission On Demand click here!

Happy New Year!

Nocturnal Transmission / Top 10 of 2020

10)Above & Beyond feat Zoe Johnston – Reverie

9)Andrew Rayel & Olivia Sebastianelli – Everything Everything

8)Raz Nitzan & Maria Nayler – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (Darren Porter 2020 Rmx)

7)Giuseppe Ottaviani feat Tricia McTeague – Only a Heartbeat Away

6)Markus Schulz & Daimy Lotus – Are U With Me?

Bonus Track Myon feat Alissa Feudo – The Darkest Light

5)I_o – Castles In the Sky

4)Ruben De Ronde feat EKE – Wanderlust

3)Key4050 feat Plumb – I Love You

2)Gareth Emery feat Annabel – You’ll Be OK (Guiseppe Ottaviani Rmx)

1)Aly & Fila feat Plumb – Somebody Loves You