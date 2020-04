C895 LiveExclusives: Ronnue “Be Your Freak”!

Check out yet another incredible performance for #C895LiveExclusives recorded in the C895 studios with Ronnue performing “Be Your Freak”! Listen on air for all the new 2020 performances and we’ll be premiering more music videos in the coming weeks! // Video Help for all of these videos – Rob Martini & Diego Resendez Audio Help for all the videos – Henry Antupit, Ruben Perez & Rob Martini