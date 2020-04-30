Save The Wave Playlist (04.30.20)

This would have been our Spring Fund Drive. We have decided to give you more music during this time and have moved our Fund Drive to online only. Please consider making a donation today.
7am
The Cure – Close To Me (Edge Remix)
George Michael – Faith (Select Remix)
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Remix)
Alphaville – Big In Japan (12” Mix)
U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)
Adam Ant – Wonderful
Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)
The Smiths – Girlfriend In a Coma
Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Remix)
Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
INXS – Need You Tonight (XMIX Remix)
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)
8am
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
OMD – If You Leave
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)
Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)
Erasure – Chorus
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66
Yello – Oh Yeah!
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remixed)
Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix)
Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
New Order – True Faith
