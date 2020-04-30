Save The Wave Playlist (04.30.20)

This would have been our Spring Fund Drive. We have decided to give you more music during this time and have moved our Fund Drive to online only. Please consider making a donation today.

7am

The Cure – Close To Me (Edge Remix)

George Michael – Faith (Select Remix)

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Remix)

Alphaville – Big In Japan (12” Mix)

U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)

Adam Ant – Wonderful

Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)

The Smiths – Girlfriend In a Coma

Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Remix)

Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

INXS – Need You Tonight (XMIX Remix)

The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)

The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)

Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)

Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)

8am

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind

OMD – If You Leave

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)

Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)

Erasure – Chorus

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66

Yello – Oh Yeah!

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remixed)

Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix)

Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)

New Order – True Faith

Trent Von’s Feature in The Seattle Times

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com