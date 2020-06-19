Celebrate Pride Weekend with C895! We are bringing you a full weekend of LGBTQA+ music, fabulous surprises and so much more, right to the comfort of your own home! Tune in starting Friday night for a full weekend of special Pride themed shows from some of your favorite C895 DJs and personalities! Friday includes the “Its Not But Its Okay” Party with Richard J. Dalton and Harmony Soleil, Saturday is on lock with the True Colors: Save the Wave Party with Trent Von and so much more!

It all wraps up Sunday afternoon with the C895 Pride Mainstage Event, hosted by the one and only Aleksa Manila with headlining performances from VASSY, Party Pupils, Alyx Ander, Kaleena Zanders, JES and more surprise guests to be announced! Enjoy the full Pride vibe from the safety and comfort of your own home!

Celebrate Pride with C895, on air and online June 25th-27th! Use the #C895Pride