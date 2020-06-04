Racism has no place on our dance floor

At C89.5, we take pride in being a voice for good in our community and a soundtrack for the celebration of peace, love, unity and respect for people of all identities. In general, we let our music speak for those values, but recent events, and the underlying issues they reveal, insist we speak out in words.

The recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Sean Reed, Tony McDade, Charleena Lyles and far, far too many others, call us to reflect, grieve, and take action to bring an end to racism.

As a community radio station, we condemn violence and hate, and we stand with our black and brown neighbors in calling for an end to systemic racism, brutality, and the politics of fear and division.

We must educate ourselves, speak out against racism, violence and other oppressions, and take real action to make change.

Here at Nathan Hale High School, teachers have been sharing ways to bring students into discussions and address systemic racism. Some places recently shared: 75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice.

C89.5 is a dance music radio station committed to making our community a more loving and joyous place for people of every color and identity. We don’t have all the answers, but we know we need to be part of the solution.

The C89.5 staff