Café Chill, playlist and a random lie: IVVY, Rosentwig, Mint Julep and more

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill
November 2, 2020
Hope your weekend went well. ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from IVVY, Rosentwig, Mint Julep and more.

> > Listen again here! < <

Playlist from 01 Nov 2020

One track below is a lie. Can you pick out which one?

6AM Playlist

Frythm – Mariposa
Coubo – Woods
Emancipator – Goodness
Tydes – Atlas
Jinsang – eyes
Birocratic – Matlack
Sufjan Stevens – Futile Devices (Shigeto Remix)
Frameworks – Titles
Aurescence – Mystic Escape
BABEL. – Tell Me
Sitkah – Wise Love
Native – Youth
Coubo – We’ve Lost It All
Feverkin – Sinking (feat. Nori)
IG88 – Negative Space

7AM Playlist

Kasseo – Almanac
Kaelyn – The Mood
VIQ – Somewhere
Tycho – Easy
Unfound – Reach
William French – Heart
Frameworks – Titles
Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)
Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum
Hotwax – Isopod
Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

8AM Playlist

Tmpst – Transit
Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
Starship – We Built This City
IVVY – Make Me Fall In Love
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Lifeformed – 9-Bit Expedition
Rosentwig – Supergravity
Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree
Fujii – Cartridge Unit
Mint Julep – Blinded
edapollo – By the River
Frameworks – Rotations
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Birocratic – Extra Fresh

9AM Playlist

Angeldustmite – Grillades
Lavier – Be Good, Take Care
Tycho – From Home
Dillard – Summit
EeMu – Body
Forhill – Iris (Edit)
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Cassette Culture
Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Takeleave – You
Rosentwig – Supergravity
Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
Teebs – Mirror Memory
Koresma – Free

Photo: Rising clouds over a post-industrial landscape in Everett, WA.

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. My social circle consists almost exclusively of crows.

