Café Chill, playlist and a random lie: IVVY, Rosentwig, Mint Julep and more

Hope your weekend went well. ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from IVVY, Rosentwig, Mint Julep and more.

Playlist from 01 Nov 2020

One track below is a lie. Can you pick out which one?

6AM Playlist

Frythm – Mariposa

Coubo – Woods

Emancipator – Goodness

Tydes – Atlas

Jinsang – eyes

Birocratic – Matlack

Sufjan Stevens – Futile Devices (Shigeto Remix)

Frameworks – Titles

Aurescence – Mystic Escape

BABEL. – Tell Me

Sitkah – Wise Love

Native – Youth

Coubo – We’ve Lost It All

Feverkin – Sinking (feat. Nori)

IG88 – Negative Space

7AM Playlist

Kasseo – Almanac

Kaelyn – The Mood

VIQ – Somewhere

Tycho – Easy

Unfound – Reach

William French – Heart

Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Pacific Coliseum – Home

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum

Hotwax – Isopod

Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

8AM Playlist

Tmpst – Transit

Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby

Starship – We Built This City

IVVY – Make Me Fall In Love

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Lifeformed – 9-Bit Expedition

Rosentwig – Supergravity

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree

Fujii – Cartridge Unit

Mint Julep – Blinded

edapollo – By the River

Frameworks – Rotations

Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun

Birocratic – Extra Fresh

9AM Playlist

Angeldustmite – Grillades

Lavier – Be Good, Take Care

Tycho – From Home

Dillard – Summit

EeMu – Body

Forhill – Iris (Edit)

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Cassette Culture

Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Takeleave – You

Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand

IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder

Teebs – Mirror Memory

Koresma – Free

Photo: Rising clouds over a post-industrial landscape in Everett, WA.