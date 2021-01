All this weekend the 520 floating bridge will be lit up to honor C895’s 50th Anniversary!

The sentinels at either side of the bridge will be a bright yellow and orange (the colors of one of our most iconic logos!) until 1/31! If you get a chance to check out the lights make sure to tag @C895Radio on social media and use #C895is50!

A huge thank you to the Washington State Department of Transportation for making this possible!