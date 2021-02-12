Radio Insight Magazine profiles C89.5

Radio guru, Sean Ross, has a great write-up on C89.5’s pioneering role in the history of dance music radio.

“Celebrating 50 years on the radio dial in beautiful Seattle,” says one spot. “Seattle’s premiere source for globally hot dance music,” says another. “Proud to be listener-supported in the greatest city in the world,” declares the legal ID.

Monday, KNHC (C89.5) Seattle celebrates its fiftieth anniversary as one of the longest-running, most prominent high school radio station. Since then, it’s also become one of dance-radio’s longest running outlets, surviving…read more…