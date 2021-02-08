50th Anniversary

NW Progressive Institute celebrates C89.5

Bruce Wirth
February 8, 2021
1 min read

Congratulations, KNHC! Seattle’s student-run C89.5 is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary

Half a century. Five decades. Six hundred months. Close to 20,000 days.

However you slice it, fifty years is a long time. And it’s an especially long time in the unpredictable, unstable radio industry, where business models are finicky and format changes common. Yet that’s how long student-run KNHC, based out of Seattle’s Nathan Hale High School, has been in continuous operation.

Better known to its loyal listeners as C89.5 (89.5 FM is the station’s location on the good ‘ol radio dial, while the C stands for Communications), KHNC is renowned around the globe as the world’s oldest remaining dance radio station. It broadcasts a mix of EDM (electronic dance music) and related genres — from trance to house to industrial — with a bit pop rock mixed in, commercial free…

Read full article

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Inslee's Letter to C895
50th Anniversary

Governor Inslee Honors C89.5!

STATE OF WASHINGTON – OFFICE OF GOVERNOR JAY INSLEE – Greetings from the Governor January 25, 2021 I want to extend my personal best wishes to everyone celebrating the 50th anniversary of C895 Public Radio! KNHC Public Radio Seattle was...

50th Anniversary

520 bridge is lit for C895!

All this weekend the 520 floating bridge will be lit up to honor C895’s 50th Anniversary! The sentinels at either side of the bridge will be a bright yellow and orange (the colors of one of our most iconic logos!) until 1/31! If you get a...

Get the App

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu