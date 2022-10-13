MembershipSave the Wave

LAST DAY to donate to Save the Wave!

Bruce Wirth
October 13, 2022
Your donation doubled

If you love New Wave music, help keep it on the air with your donation.

Every week, DJ Trent Von mixes 80’s hits, rarities, and vinyl-only releases to create a non-stop dance remix of your favorite songs. Trent is a legendary club DJ, featured in the Seattle Times, and has been mixing since the 80’s. Trent brings his knowledge and love of New Wave music, and his vast collection of rare singles and vinyl, to create the ultimate, nonstop New Wave dance mix on the planet!

Your donation makes Save the Wave possible, so please…

With a donation of $20/month or an annual donation of $250, you get members-only access to the non-stop Save the Wave web stream.Save the Wave Nonstop Webstream

The non-stop stream is NOT a bunch of songs on shuffle. Trent creates 1-hour, continuous dance remixes by hand each week. On the radio, they’re usually one-and-done, but on the non-stop Save the Wave web stream, you can hear 100+ hours of Trent’s mixes anytime and anywhere in the world.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

