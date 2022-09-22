Save The Wave Playlist (09.22.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7 am
Nina Hagen – New York / N.Y. (N.Y. Transformer Mix)
Howard Jones – What Is Love? (12” Version)
Tears for Fears – Shout (US Remix)
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
‘Til Tuesday – Voices Carry
Ofra Haza – Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix)
Murray Head – One Night in Bangkok (Hot Tracks Edit)
Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy
Art of Noise – Close (To The Edit)
Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)
Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Keg Mix)
Art of Noise ft. Max Headroom – Paranoimia
Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
When In Rome – The Promise (Covenant Mix)
OMD – Pandora’s Box
8 am
Animotion – Obsession (Remix Version)
S-50 – Input (12” Remix)
Depeche Mode – People Are People
Wham – Young Guns (Go For It) (Select Mix)
Falco – Der Kommissar
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Two Divided By Zero
Book of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes)
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)
ABC – How To Be A Millionaire
Freestyle – It’s Automatic
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Almighty Remix)
The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
