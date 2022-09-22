Save The Wave Playlist (09.22.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7 am

Nina Hagen – New York / N.Y. (N.Y. Transformer Mix)

Howard Jones – What Is Love? (12” Version)

Tears for Fears – Shout (US Remix)

Depeche Mode – Love In Itself

‘Til Tuesday – Voices Carry

Ofra Haza – Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix)

Murray Head – One Night in Bangkok (Hot Tracks Edit)

Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)

Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy

Art of Noise – Close (To The Edit)

Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)

Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Keg Mix)

Art of Noise ft. Max Headroom – Paranoimia

Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World

When In Rome – The Promise (Covenant Mix)

OMD – Pandora’s Box

8 am

Animotion – Obsession (Remix Version)

S-50 – Input (12” Remix)

Depeche Mode – People Are People

Wham – Young Guns (Go For It) (Select Mix)

Falco – Der Kommissar

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Two Divided By Zero

Book of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes)

Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)

ABC – How To Be A Millionaire

Freestyle – It’s Automatic

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Almighty Remix)

The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.