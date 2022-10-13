PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Live Blog

Drew Bailey
October 13, 2022
4 min read
Stack of Records

Save The Wave Fund Drive Live Blog

Thank you to everyone who donated to Save The Wave this morning. And always a big thanks to those who are sustaining members.

7 am

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing

Drew & Bruce suggest subscribing to The Save The Wave Non-Stop stream at $20 a month. Get "Trent In a Cloud"!

New Order – Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Remix)
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax (Hot Tracks Mix)

Thanks to Michael in Sammamish for the $50 donation.
Krista in Seattle big THANK YOU for your donation of $120

Prince – Housequake (Razormaid Mix)
The Cure – Screw
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

Brian in Bellevue, thank you for your donation of $250
Nicole from Port Gamble, thank you for your donation of $100.

Saving the Wave from Port Gamble! Jimmy, Nicole & Bowie

Anne Clark – Hope Road (A-Z Route)
Cetu Javu – Situations
Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)

8 am

Johnny Confidence is matching your donations right now up to $2,000 until 9 am.

Cube – Loves Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)
Erasure – Drama!
Book of Love – Boy
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way (Select Mix Remix)

Tim in Seattle's donation of $150 watch match by Johnny Confidence

Keep on Rocking! -Tim, Seattle

Talking Heads – Road To Nowhere
Inxs – New Sensation

Thanks to two awesome Jens! Jen in Seattle donated $20 a month on the phone. Another Jen in Seattle donated a one-time gift of $100 on the website. Johnny Confidence is matching both donations.

David Bowie – Let’s Dance
Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Art Of Mix)
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream

Johnny Confidence just matched Jennifer in Tacoma's donation of $100
John in Mill Creek just donated $50. Also matched by Johnny Confidence

New Order – Blue Monday ’88

Marcus in Scottsdale, AZ donated $25
Nick in Renton signed up at %20 a month
The man in the golden pants, John in Poulsbo, donated another $160
Deanna in Bothell donated another $25
All match by Johnny Confidence.

Thank you Johnny Confidence, I too am a monthly Save the Wave member. This is my extra fall love and support. Deanna, Bothell

9 am

Andrew in Fall City is matching your donations right now up to $2,000 until 9 am.

Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)
Wham! – Young Guns (Go For It) [Select Remix] 

Valerie in Kirkland, BIG THANK YOU for your donation of $1,200
Hannah in Redmond, thank you thank you for your donation of $140
Monica in Duvall, so much thanks for your contribution of $120

The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl
The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)

Jason in Bainbridge Island got his donation of $20 match by Andre in Fall City.

Can I please give a shout out to Jessica in Arlington? HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! From Jason on Bainbridge Island

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Edge Remix)
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour

Max in Seattle came in for a donation of $60
Sadie in Seattle donating $20 a month to get the C89.5 Beenie
Beth in Redmond donated $100
All match by Andre in Fall City

C89.5 is my default radio station all day every day so couldn’t miss the opportunity to get my donation matched to support y’all. Thank you for everything you do! – Sadie, Seattle

I donated in the spring, but couldn’t pass up on the matching (both Andre and Epic Games) so I am donating again this year. I love Save the Wave and C89.5!! Thanks for all the great music. 🙂 – Beth, Redmond

Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
The Cure – Close To Me
Nena – 99 Luftballons

David in Seattle donated $10 a month and was matched by Andre
Anonymous in Maple Valley donated $30, also matched by Andrew

OMD – So In Love

Frank in Kirkland supports Save The Wave with a $500 donation
Alper in Seattle donated $1,000 to get a day sponsorship on C89.5
Shane in Port Orchard signed up as a new subscriber at $20 a month
Benjamin in Bainbridge donated $20

This is Shane from Port Orchard, I am so thankful for the mornings with Drew and the new music showdown. Save the wave was also a smash this morning! – Shane, Port Orchard

Save the Wave and Cafe Chill keep me going and provide pumpkin carving music this time of year! -WaveSaver on Bainbridge

END

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

