Save The Wave Mixgiving 2022

7am
Electronic – Get The Message
Simple Minds – Alive & Kicking
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Club Mix Remastered)
Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Fat Freddy Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)
The Evasions – Wikka Wrap 2
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Hands And Feet Mix)
Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)
Belouis Some – Some People
Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)
Art Of Noise – Legs
Prince – Housequake
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up
8am
Erasure – Blue Savannah
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
New Order – Love Vigilantes
INXS – The One Thing
Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
The Church – Unguarded Moment
OMD – Enola Gay
Red Rockets – China
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)
Blondie – Dreaming (Remix)
The Police – Synchronicity II
Limahl – Never Ending Story
9am
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (US Remix)
ABC – The Look Of Love (Part 1)
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime
The Clash – Train In Vain (Stand By Me)
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow (Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)
Duran Duran – Burning The Ground
D.A.F. – Pure Joy
Book Of Love – Boy
OMD – Talking Loud And Clear
Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn
10am
Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
Erasure – Sexuality
Howard Jones – What Is Love?
Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
The Cure – Close To Me
Nena – 99 Luftballons
Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Edge Remix)
Stray Cats – Rock This Town
Trans-X – Living On Video
Stop – Wake Up
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
The Human League – Mirror Man
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Aha – Take On Me
11am
New Order – Sub-Culture (12” Remix)
Yazoo – Don’t Go
Pop Will Eat Itself – Can You Dig It?
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Boney M – Young Free and Single
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold It
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
Plus One – Nevermore
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Erasure – Oh’L’amour
Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill (SGT Slick Remix)
