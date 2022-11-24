PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Mixgiving 2022

Drew Bailey
November 24, 2022
3 min read
Turkey

Save The Wave Mixgiving 2022. Mixed & Hosted by DJ Trent Von.

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Electronic – Get The Message
Simple Minds – Alive & Kicking
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Club Mix Remastered)
Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Fat Freddy Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)
The Evasions – Wikka Wrap 2
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Hands And Feet Mix)
Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)
Belouis Some – Some People
Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)
Art Of Noise – Legs
Prince – Housequake
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up

8am

Erasure – Blue Savannah
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
New Order – Love Vigilantes
INXS – The One Thing
Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
The Church – Unguarded Moment
OMD – Enola Gay
Red Rockets – China
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)
Blondie – Dreaming (Remix)
The Police – Synchronicity II
Limahl – Never Ending Story

9am

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (US Remix)
ABC – The Look Of Love (Part 1)
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime
The Clash – Train In Vain (Stand By Me)
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow (Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)
Duran Duran – Burning The Ground
D.A.F. – Pure Joy
Book Of Love – Boy
OMD – Talking Loud And Clear
Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn

10am

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
Erasure – Sexuality
Howard Jones – What Is Love?
Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
The Cure – Close To Me
Nena – 99 Luftballons
Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Edge Remix)
Stray Cats – Rock This Town
Trans-X – Living On Video
Stop – Wake Up
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
The Human League – Mirror Man
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Aha – Take On Me

11am

New Order – Sub-Culture (12” Remix)
Yazoo – Don’t Go
Pop Will Eat Itself – Can You Dig It?
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Boney M – Young Free and Single
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold It
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
Plus One – Nevermore
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Erasure – Oh’L’amour
Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill (SGT Slick Remix)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Your donation doubled
MembershipSave the Wave

LAST DAY to donate to Save the Wave!

If you love New Wave music, help keep it on the air with your donation. Every week, DJ Trent Von mixes 80’s hits, rarities, and vinyl-only releases to create a non-stop dance remix of your favorite songs. Trent is a legendary club DJ, featured in...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu