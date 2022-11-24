Save The Wave Mixgiving 2022

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Electronic – Get The Message

Simple Minds – Alive & Kicking

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Club Mix Remastered)

Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Fat Freddy Remix)

Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love

Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)

The Evasions – Wikka Wrap 2

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Hands And Feet Mix)

Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)

Belouis Some – Some People

Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)

Art Of Noise – Legs

Prince – Housequake

Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up

8am

Erasure – Blue Savannah

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

New Order – Love Vigilantes

INXS – The One Thing

Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life (Edge Remix)

Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

The Church – Unguarded Moment

OMD – Enola Gay

Red Rockets – China

A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)

The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)

Blondie – Dreaming (Remix)

The Police – Synchronicity II

Limahl – Never Ending Story

9am

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (US Remix)

ABC – The Look Of Love (Part 1)

Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime

The Clash – Train In Vain (Stand By Me)

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow (Remix)

The Human League – The Lebanon

The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland

Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses

Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)

Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)

Duran Duran – Burning The Ground

D.A.F. – Pure Joy

Book Of Love – Boy

OMD – Talking Loud And Clear

Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood

Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn

10am

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer

Erasure – Sexuality

Howard Jones – What Is Love?

Falco – Rock Me Amadeus

The Cure – Close To Me

Nena – 99 Luftballons

Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Edge Remix)

Stray Cats – Rock This Town

Trans-X – Living On Video

Stop – Wake Up

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

The Human League – Mirror Man

Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Aha – Take On Me

11am

New Order – Sub-Culture (12” Remix)

Yazoo – Don’t Go

Pop Will Eat Itself – Can You Dig It?

Divine – Native Love (Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix)

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams

Boney M – Young Free and Single

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Hold It

The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela

Plus One – Nevermore

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Erasure – Oh’L’amour

Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill (SGT Slick Remix)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.