Save The Wave Playlist (12.01.22)

7am
Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
Adam Ant – Room At The Top
Erasure – Stop
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat (12’ Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – People Are Strange
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Talking Heads – And She Was
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
8am
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)
The Human League – Love Action
Altered Images – Don t Talk to Me About Love
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me (Original 12″ mix)
Culture Club – The War Song (Ultimate Dance Mix)
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (‘Curiosity Mix’ by Michael Marshall)
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour
Anything Box – Living in oblivion (Art Of Mix)
Dead or Alive – My Heart Goes Bang
Holly Johnson – Where Has Love Gone?
Ian McCulloch – Faith & Healing (Carpenters Son’s Mix)
Plus one – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Electronic – Getting Away With It (Raindance Mix)
Erasure – Chains Of Love
The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter
