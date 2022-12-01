Save The Wave Playlist (12.01.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)

Adam Ant – Room At The Top

Erasure – Stop

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat (12’ Remix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – People Are Strange

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

Talking Heads – And She Was

The Clash – Rock The Casbah

Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)

Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

8am

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)

The Human League – Love Action

Altered Images – Don t Talk to Me About Love

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)

Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me (Original 12″ mix)

Culture Club – The War Song (Ultimate Dance Mix)

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (‘Curiosity Mix’ by Michael Marshall)

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour

Anything Box – Living in oblivion (Art Of Mix)

Dead or Alive – My Heart Goes Bang

Holly Johnson – Where Has Love Gone?

Ian McCulloch – Faith & Healing (Carpenters Son’s Mix)

Plus one – Nevermore (More More Mix)

Electronic – Getting Away With It (Raindance Mix)

Erasure – Chains Of Love

The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.