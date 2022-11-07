Music's In Our Blood

Music’s In Our Blood

Bruce Wirth
November 7, 2022
1 min read
A rainbow-colored swirly background with white outline of a raindrop. Inside the raindrop is a QR code, linking, to bloodworksnw.org

Blood supplies are hitting critical lows in our region, so we’re stepping up with Bloodworks NW to ask every one of our eligible listeners over the age of 16 to join us in reaching the goal of 20,000 new or re-engaged blood donors by the end of the year. Schedule your donation today!

Give BloodSchedule Your Appointment Today!

At C89.5, Dance Music’s in Our Blood, and as we pump out the beats we’re asking the Puget Sound to amplify life by sharing what beats within you. Community health and wellness are among our core priorities and we’re proud to join this campaign in rallying the region to reach this very attainable goal of 20,000 donors.

Learn more at https://www.c895.org/giveblood/

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu