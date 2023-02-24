I want my stuff back (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

02/24/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“I want my stuff back” – Aly & AJ in “Potential Breakup Song”

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Mary Lambert – Secrets – Danny Verde Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

One Direction vs. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – You Don’t Relax (Lightray Mashup)

Rick Astley vs. Icona Pop – Never Gonna Love It (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Rebecca Black & Dave Days – Saturday

Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive

Sak Noel, DJ Kuba & Neitan f. Mayra Veronica – No Boyfriend (Clean)

–> LIGHTRAY

Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)

Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix

Tears For Fears – Shout – Beatchugger’s Remix

Zedd – Stay the Night

Aly & AJ – Potential Breakup Song