I want my stuff back (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard Jvengabus Dalton
February 24, 2023
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
02/24/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“I want my stuff back” – Aly & AJ in “Potential Breakup Song”

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Mary Lambert – Secrets – Danny Verde Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
One Direction vs. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – You Don’t Relax (Lightray Mashup)
Rick Astley vs. Icona Pop – Never Gonna Love It (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Rebecca Black & Dave Days – Saturday
Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive
Sak Noel, DJ Kuba & Neitan f. Mayra Veronica – No Boyfriend (Clean)
–> LIGHTRAY
Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)
Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix
Tears For Fears – Shout – Beatchugger’s Remix
Zedd – Stay the Night
Aly & AJ – Potential Breakup Song

Richard Jvengabus Dalton

I'm on Mastodon (actually, the Fediverse) at: @rjd@richardjdalton.com

