Keep it complicated (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

02/10/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

Keep it complicated – Carly Rae Jepsen in “Now That I Found You”

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love – Marc Stout & Tony Arzadon Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Miley Cyrus vs. Syn Cole – Wrecking Miami (Lightray Mashup)

Katy Perry vs. Axwell & Ingrosso – Roar Squared (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Daft Punk – Get Lucky – Dark Intensity RmX

Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix

Carly Rae Jepsen – Now That I Found You

–> LIGHTRAY

Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)

Adele vs. Dirty Vegas – Rumours Go By (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Calvin Harris f. Ayah Marar – Thinking About You – Laidback Luke Remix

Army of Lovers – Crucified – SF Reconstruction Mix

Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix