Josie’s on a vacation far away (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

02/03/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

Josie’s on a vacation far away – The Outfield in “Your Love”

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Lights – Up We Go – Borgeous Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)

TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)

–> RJD

When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix

Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)

Rihanna & David Guetta – Right Now

–> LIGHTRAY

Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)

Richard Bedford & Above & Beyond vs. Benny Benassi – Back to the Sun & Moon (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Powermitten – Banana Phone Light

Morgan Page feat The Outfield – Your Love

Kylie Minogue – New York City

NONONO – Pumpin Blood – Wekeed Mix