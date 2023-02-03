DAF

Josie’s on a vacation far away (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

February 3, 2023
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
02/03/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
Josie’s on a vacation far away – The Outfield in “Your Love”

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Lights – Up We Go – Borgeous Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)
TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)
–> RJD
When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix
Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)
Rihanna & David Guetta – Right Now
–> LIGHTRAY
Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)
Richard Bedford & Above & Beyond vs. Benny Benassi – Back to the Sun & Moon (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Powermitten – Banana Phone Light
Morgan Page feat The Outfield – Your Love
Kylie Minogue – New York City
NONONO – Pumpin Blood – Wekeed Mix

My character strings are in order.

