Did a full 180, crazy (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
01/27/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Did a full 180, crazy” – Dua Lipa (in Don’t Start Now)
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Graphics by Harmony.
Frontload – Dr. Who – Club Rework Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS and Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix
Scooter – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life EXT
Katy Perry – Dark Horse – Goldhouse Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Lou Reed vs. Vassy & Sultan + Ned Shepard – We Are on the Wild Side (Lightray Mashup)
Survivor vs. Gemini – The Eye of Freedom (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix
Dzeko & Torres f. Delaney Jane – L’Amour Toujours – Tiesto Mix
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – PopRoXxX Remix
DJ Jellyfish – Boom Boom Jellyfish
