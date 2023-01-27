Did a full 180, crazy (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

01/27/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Did a full 180, crazy” – Dua Lipa (in Don’t Start Now)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Graphics by Harmony.

Frontload – Dr. Who – Club Rework Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)

Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS and Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix

Scooter – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life EXT

Katy Perry – Dark Horse – Goldhouse Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Lou Reed vs. Vassy & Sultan + Ned Shepard – We Are on the Wild Side (Lightray Mashup)

Survivor vs. Gemini – The Eye of Freedom (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix

Dzeko & Torres f. Delaney Jane – L’Amour Toujours – Tiesto Mix

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – PopRoXxX Remix

DJ Jellyfish – Boom Boom Jellyfish