DAF

Did a full 180, crazy (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Listed alphabetically: Dalton; J.; Richard.
January 27, 2023
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
01/27/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Did a full 180, crazy” – Dua Lipa (in Don’t Start Now)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Frontload – Dr. Who – Club Rework Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS and Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix
Scooter – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life EXT
Katy Perry – Dark Horse – Goldhouse Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Lou Reed vs. Vassy & Sultan + Ned Shepard – We Are on the Wild Side (Lightray Mashup)
Survivor vs. Gemini – The Eye of Freedom (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix
Dzeko & Torres f. Delaney Jane – L’Amour Toujours – Tiesto Mix
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – PopRoXxX Remix
DJ Jellyfish – Boom Boom Jellyfish

Listed alphabetically: Dalton; J.; Richard.

My character strings are in order.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu