Recount the night that I first met your mother (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

01/20/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Recount the night that I first met your mother” – Hailey from Paramore (in Still Into You)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Selena Gomez – Come and Get It – Dave Audé Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)

Bloodhound Gang vs. Pink Is Punk and Merk & Kremont – Discovery Ball (Lightray Clean Mashup)

–> RJD

Cher & R3HAB – Woman’s World

2Unlimited – Get Ready for This – Steve Aoki Remix

Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended

–> LIGHTRAY

Charlie XCX vs. New Order – Good Mondays (Lightray Mashup)

Daft Punk vs. M83 & Eric Prydz – Daft City (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith

LilDeuceDeuce – Beep Beep I’m a Sheep (feat. TomSka & Black Gryph0n)

Paramore – Still Into You – Riddler Remix