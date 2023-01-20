DAF

Recount the night that I first met your mother (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

echo 'Richard', 'J.', 'Dalton', "/n"; //omg that's my name how exciting
January 20, 2023
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
01/20/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Recount the night that I first met your mother” – Hailey from Paramore (in Still Into You)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Selena Gomez – Come and Get It – Dave Audé Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)
Bloodhound Gang vs. Pink Is Punk and Merk & Kremont – Discovery Ball (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
Cher & R3HAB – Woman’s World
2Unlimited – Get Ready for This – Steve Aoki Remix
Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended
–> LIGHTRAY
Charlie XCX vs. New Order – Good Mondays (Lightray Mashup)
Daft Punk vs. M83 & Eric Prydz – Daft City (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith
LilDeuceDeuce – Beep Beep I’m a Sheep (feat. TomSka & Black Gryph0n)
Paramore – Still Into You – Riddler Remix

echo 'Richard', 'J.', 'Dalton', "/n"; //omg that's my name how exciting

// The argument can be any expression which produces a string

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu