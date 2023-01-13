She has the power to bewitch (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

01/13/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“She has the power to bewitch” -Lords of Acid (in Voodoo U)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Graphics by Harmony.

Duck Sauce – NRG (Skrillex & Friends Remix)

–> LIGHTRAY

DHT vs. The Weeknd – Blinding Hearts (Lightray Mashup)

Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Icona Pop – All Night

Martin Garrix – Animals

Deorro feat. DyCy – Five Hours (Don’t Hold Me Back)

–> LIGHTRAY

Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)

Bingo Players and Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

David Guetta & Showtek f. Vassy – Bad

2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix

Avicii – Hey Brother – Syn Cole Remix

Lords of Acid – Voodoo U