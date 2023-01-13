She has the power to bewitch (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
01/13/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“She has the power to bewitch” -Lords of Acid (in Voodoo U)
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
Duck Sauce – NRG (Skrillex & Friends Remix)
–> LIGHTRAY
DHT vs. The Weeknd – Blinding Hearts (Lightray Mashup)
Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Icona Pop – All Night
Martin Garrix – Animals
Deorro feat. DyCy – Five Hours (Don’t Hold Me Back)
–> LIGHTRAY
Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)
Bingo Players and Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
David Guetta & Showtek f. Vassy – Bad
2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix
Avicii – Hey Brother – Syn Cole Remix
Lords of Acid – Voodoo U
