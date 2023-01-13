DAF

She has the power to bewitch (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

echo 'Richard', 'J.', 'Dalton', "/n"; //omg that's my name how exciting
January 13, 2023
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
01/13/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“She has the power to bewitch” -Lords of Acid (in Voodoo U)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Duck Sauce – NRG (Skrillex & Friends Remix)
–> LIGHTRAY
DHT vs. The Weeknd – Blinding Hearts (Lightray Mashup)
Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Icona Pop – All Night
Martin Garrix – Animals
Deorro feat. DyCy – Five Hours (Don’t Hold Me Back)
–> LIGHTRAY
Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)
Bingo Players and Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
David Guetta & Showtek f. Vassy – Bad
2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix
Avicii – Hey Brother – Syn Cole Remix
Lords of Acid – Voodoo U

echo 'Richard', 'J.', 'Dalton', "/n"; //omg that's my name how exciting

// The argument can be any expression which produces a string

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu