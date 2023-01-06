I struggle, I fight dark forces in the clear moonlight (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

01/06/23 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“I struggle, I fight dark forces in the clear moonlight” – Maxi Jazz from Faithless (in Insmonia)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Armin Van Buuren ft. Trevor Guthrie – This is What It Feels Like – Extended

–> LIGHTRAY

David Guetta vs. Daft Punk – Harder Guetta Faster Stronger (Lightray Mashup)

Usher vs. Chicane and Ferry Corsten – Without A Thousand Suns (I’m So Blind) (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Quad City DJs – Cmon Ride The Train – JS and More Remix

PSY & CL – Daddy – Extended Mix

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – I Need Your Love – Nicky Romero RmX

–> LIGHTRAY

Lady Gaga vs. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Marry Tonight (Lightray Mashup)

Gwen Stefani vs. Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Hollaback (Lightray Clean Mashup)

–> RJD

Carly Rae Jepsen – I Really Like You (The Scene Kings Remix)

Daft Punk ft PandaBear – Doin It Right – City 17 Remix

DJ Analyzer & Cary August – Insomnia – Jason Jaxx RmX (Tribute to Maxi Jazz)