Don’t go crying to your mama (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

12/23/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Don’t go crying to your mama” – Hailey from Paramore

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Selena Gomez – Slow Down – Jason Nevins RmX

–> LIGHTRAY

Rihanna vs. Sander van Doorn – We Found Neon Diamonds Right Now (Lightray Mashup)

Nicki Minaj vs. The Weeknd – Sacrifice The Starships (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Steve Aoki, Ummet Ozcan & Dzeko – Popcorn – GATTUSO Mix

Tiesto, KSHMR & Vassy – Secrets

Vengaboys – 2 Brazil! (Extended Hit Radio)

–> LIGHTRAY

Everyone vs. Sander Van Doorn & Julian Jordan – The O Song (Lightray Mashup)

Tiesto & Karol G vs. Spiller & Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Don’t Be Groovy (Lightray Clean Mashup)

–> RJD

Zedd & Foxes – Clarity

Katy Perry – Swish Swish [Clean] (feat. Nicki Minaj)

Paramore – Ain’t It Fun – Smash Mode Extended

Usher – More – RedOne Jimmy Joker Remix