DAF

Don’t go crying to your mama (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton, now open source.
December 23, 2022
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
12/23/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Don’t go crying to your mama” – Hailey from Paramore

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Selena Gomez – Slow Down – Jason Nevins RmX
–> LIGHTRAY
Rihanna vs. Sander van Doorn – We Found Neon Diamonds Right Now (Lightray Mashup)
Nicki Minaj vs. The Weeknd – Sacrifice The Starships (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Steve Aoki, Ummet Ozcan & Dzeko – Popcorn – GATTUSO Mix
Tiesto, KSHMR & Vassy – Secrets
Vengaboys – 2 Brazil! (Extended Hit Radio)
–> LIGHTRAY
Everyone vs. Sander Van Doorn & Julian Jordan – The O Song (Lightray Mashup)
Tiesto & Karol G vs. Spiller & Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Don’t Be Groovy (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
Zedd & Foxes – Clarity
Katy Perry – Swish Swish [Clean] (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Paramore – Ain’t It Fun – Smash Mode Extended
Usher – More – RedOne Jimmy Joker Remix

I'm simply a license.

