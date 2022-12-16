DAF

Ledo lo le lo le (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton, now open source.
December 16, 2022
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
12/16/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Ledo lo le lo le, ledo lo le lo le” – Shakira in Whenever, Wherever

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Powermitten & Skeets Feat Melakai – Baby Beluga
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. Britney Spears – Break The Telephone (Lightray Mashup)
Ke$ha vs. Bingo Players – I_ma Do What I Like (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
NERVO & Plastik Funk & Tim Morrison – Dare Me
Miley Cyrus – Like a Prayer (Dirty Disco Mainroom Remix)
David Guetta, Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis – Would I Lie To You – Club Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Shakira vs. Sak Noel – Whenever The Heck (Lightray Clean Mashup)
One Republic vs. Afrika Bambaataa – If I Lose Myself On Planet Rock (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Basshunter – Masterpiece
Purple Disco Machine – Dished
Scooter – Bora Bora Bora
Rob Mayth – Barbie Girl

Richard J Dalton, now open source.

I'm simply a license.

