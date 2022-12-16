Ledo lo le lo le (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

12/16/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Ledo lo le lo le, ledo lo le lo le” – Shakira in Whenever, Wherever

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Powermitten & Skeets Feat Melakai – Baby Beluga

–> LIGHTRAY

Lady Gaga vs. Britney Spears – Break The Telephone (Lightray Mashup)

Ke$ha vs. Bingo Players – I_ma Do What I Like (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

NERVO & Plastik Funk & Tim Morrison – Dare Me

Miley Cyrus – Like a Prayer (Dirty Disco Mainroom Remix)

David Guetta, Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis – Would I Lie To You – Club Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Shakira vs. Sak Noel – Whenever The Heck (Lightray Clean Mashup)

One Republic vs. Afrika Bambaataa – If I Lose Myself On Planet Rock (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Basshunter – Masterpiece

Purple Disco Machine – Dished

Scooter – Bora Bora Bora

Rob Mayth – Barbie Girl