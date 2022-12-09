I can play ’em like a Ken doll (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
12/09/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“I can play ’em like a Ken doll” Demi Levato (in Heart Attack)
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
ELYXR & Katrina Kope – Pressure.wav
–> LIGHTRAY
3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)
Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Donna Summer – Hot Stuff – Kygo Remix
Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There
Demi Levato – Heart Attack – Alias Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Justin Timberlake & Timbaland vs. Hoxton Whores – Sexy Devil (Lightray Clean Mashup)
Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Cedric Gervais & Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better – Extended Mix
Cash Cash f. Bebe Rexha – Take Me Home
Alesso f. Tove Lo – Heroes (We Could Be)
Scissor Sisters – Let’s Have A Kiki (Lightray Almighty Clean Mixshow)
Add comment