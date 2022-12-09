I can play ’em like a Ken doll (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

12/09/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“I can play ’em like a Ken doll” Demi Levato (in Heart Attack)

ELYXR & Katrina Kope – Pressure.wav

–> LIGHTRAY

3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)

Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Donna Summer – Hot Stuff – Kygo Remix

Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There

Demi Levato – Heart Attack – Alias Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Justin Timberlake & Timbaland vs. Hoxton Whores – Sexy Devil (Lightray Clean Mashup)

Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Cedric Gervais & Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better – Extended Mix

Cash Cash f. Bebe Rexha – Take Me Home

Alesso f. Tove Lo – Heroes (We Could Be)

Scissor Sisters – Let’s Have A Kiki (Lightray Almighty Clean Mixshow)