There’s no place that you can hide (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

12/02/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“There’s no place that you can hide” – Gloria Estefan (in The Rhythms Gonna Get You)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Britney – Ohh La La

–> LIGHTRAY

Basement Jaxx vs. Gabriel& Dresden – Never Say Arcadia (Lightray Mashup)

Charli XCX vs. Knife Party – Break The Rules Again (Lightray Mashup c89 Clean Version)

–> RJD

Deorro – Bailar feat. Elvis Crespo-Extended_Mix

W&W – The One – Extended Mix

Martin Garrix & MOTi – Virus (How About Now)

–> LIGHTRAY

Lady Gaga vs. Ecotek & James Egbert – Night Monster (Lightray Mashup)

Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Inner City f. Katy B – Good Life

Gloria Estefan – Rhythm Is Gonna Get You (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)

Enrique Iglesias – Subeme La Radio – Robbie Rivera’s Club Mix

Icona Pop – Emergency (Super Clean Edit)