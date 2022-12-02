There’s no place that you can hide (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
12/02/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“There’s no place that you can hide” – Gloria Estefan (in The Rhythms Gonna Get You)
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
Britney – Ohh La La
–> LIGHTRAY
Basement Jaxx vs. Gabriel& Dresden – Never Say Arcadia (Lightray Mashup)
Charli XCX vs. Knife Party – Break The Rules Again (Lightray Mashup c89 Clean Version)
–> RJD
Deorro – Bailar feat. Elvis Crespo-Extended_Mix
W&W – The One – Extended Mix
Martin Garrix & MOTi – Virus (How About Now)
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. Ecotek & James Egbert – Night Monster (Lightray Mashup)
Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Inner City f. Katy B – Good Life
Gloria Estefan – Rhythm Is Gonna Get You (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)
Enrique Iglesias – Subeme La Radio – Robbie Rivera’s Club Mix
Icona Pop – Emergency (Super Clean Edit)
