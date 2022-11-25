Tomorrow’s way too far away (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

11/25/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Tomorrow’s way too far away” – Rihanna

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Caravan Palace – Lone Digger

–> LIGHTRAY

Kaskade vs. Tiesto – Atmospheric Flight (Lightray Mashup)

Ellie Goulding vs. Medina vs. DeadMau5 – You And I Outside (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Bingo Players – 1000 Years

Barbara Tucker & The Cube Guys – I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Ariana Grande f. Zedd – Break Free

–> LIGHTRAY

Alex Clare vs. Elevic – Too Deep (Lightray Mashup)

Alesso ft. Roy English vs Kylie Minogue – Get Outta My Cool (Lightray MixMash)

–> RJD

2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix

Rihanna & David Guetta – Right Now

Katy Perry – Roar – Cazzette Remix

Pistol & Muller – Tractor’s Sexy