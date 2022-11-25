Tomorrow’s way too far away (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
11/25/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Tomorrow’s way too far away” – Rihanna
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
Caravan Palace – Lone Digger
–> LIGHTRAY
Kaskade vs. Tiesto – Atmospheric Flight (Lightray Mashup)
Ellie Goulding vs. Medina vs. DeadMau5 – You And I Outside (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Bingo Players – 1000 Years
Barbara Tucker & The Cube Guys – I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Ariana Grande f. Zedd – Break Free
–> LIGHTRAY
Alex Clare vs. Elevic – Too Deep (Lightray Mashup)
Alesso ft. Roy English vs Kylie Minogue – Get Outta My Cool (Lightray MixMash)
–> RJD
2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix
Rihanna & David Guetta – Right Now
Katy Perry – Roar – Cazzette Remix
Pistol & Muller – Tractor’s Sexy
