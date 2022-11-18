Darkness has turned to gray (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
11/18/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Darkness has turned to gray” – Cyndi Lauper
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To the Feeling
–> LIGHTRAY
LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)
Viiq vs. Tiesto & Wolfgang Gartner – I Will Be Heartless (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot
Netta – Toy (Sagi Kariv Remix)
Galantis – Peanut Butter Jelly ft. Martina from Dragonette
–> LIGHTRAY
Moon_s Girl vs. Dua Lipa – Physical Material World (Lightray Mashup)
Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Ellie Goulding – Burn – Tiesto Remix
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time – NERVO Club Remix
Chain Smokers – Hashtag Selfie
Add comment