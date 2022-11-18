Darkness has turned to gray (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

11/18/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Darkness has turned to gray” – Cyndi Lauper

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To the Feeling

–> LIGHTRAY

LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)

Viiq vs. Tiesto & Wolfgang Gartner – I Will Be Heartless (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot

Netta – Toy (Sagi Kariv Remix)

Galantis – Peanut Butter Jelly ft. Martina from Dragonette

–> LIGHTRAY

Moon_s Girl vs. Dua Lipa – Physical Material World (Lightray Mashup)

Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Ellie Goulding – Burn – Tiesto Remix

Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time – NERVO Club Remix

Chain Smokers – Hashtag Selfie