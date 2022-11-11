DAF

I’m sorry that you seem to be confused (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton, thoughts of kittens and puppers.
November 11, 2022
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
11/11/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“I’m sorry that you seem to be confused” – Brandy

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Daft Punk – Get Lucky – Dark Intensity RmX
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. B&G Project – Don’t Stop Dancin’ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Carly Rae Jepsen – Now That I Found You
Britney – Work Work
–> LIGHTRAY
Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)
Adele vs. Dirty Vegas – Rumours Go By (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars
Amy Grant f. Dave Aude – Baby Baby – Extended Mix
99 Souls ft Destiny’s Child & Brandy – The Girl Is Mine featuring Destiny’s Child & Brandy [Club Mix]

Driving is an excuse to see dogs on their walks.

