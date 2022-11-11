I’m sorry that you seem to be confused (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

11/11/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“I’m sorry that you seem to be confused” – Brandy

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Daft Punk – Get Lucky – Dark Intensity RmX

–> LIGHTRAY

Lady Gaga vs. B&G Project – Don’t Stop Dancin’ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)

Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Carly Rae Jepsen – Now That I Found You

Britney – Work Work

–> LIGHTRAY

Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)

Adele vs. Dirty Vegas – Rumours Go By (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars

Amy Grant f. Dave Aude – Baby Baby – Extended Mix

99 Souls ft Destiny’s Child & Brandy – The Girl Is Mine featuring Destiny’s Child & Brandy [Club Mix]